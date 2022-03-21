Miami Open 2022: How to Watch Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most anticipated tennis competitions of the year is upon us: the Miami Open will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22.

The second leg of the Sunshine Double is known for hosting the sports’ most high-profile players, but a few key athletes will be missing from the field this year. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won’t be competing, but eyes will be on U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz.

On the women’s side, the highest ranking player in the competition is Aryna Sabalenka, who is vying for the title against players such as Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit. Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are also already in Miami, prepping for matches.

Tickets are currently available to the combined event, which runs through April 3. But there are also plenty of ways to stream the buzziest matches from home; the competition will be broadcast live on ESPN and the Tennis Channel, both available on streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV. However, since both these channels are geo-restricted to the U.S, you might want to invest in a VPN if you’re planning on watching any of the games outside of the country (you can check out the best VPNs here).

Check out the best ways to stream the 2022 Miami Open below:

Sling TV is a great way for cord-cutters to watch tennis year-round. For just $35 a month (and a three-day free trial), you’ll have access to ESPN and ESPN 2 through Sling Orange, while Sling Blue offers NBCSN and NBC. For the Miami Open, you can access the Tennis Channel by adding “Sports Extra.”

FuboTV is the most expensive option available at $64.99, but it does offer a seven-day free trial for those looking to catch at least some of the games at no cost. The platform has both the Tennis Channel and ESPN, in addition to NBC and NBCSN, which means you can watch other high-profile competitions such as the French Open and Wimbledon.

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access to the Tennis Channel, in addition to other cable channels such as CBS, TNT, TruTV and TBS for year-round access to the biggest sports events.

