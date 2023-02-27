Meghann Fahy’s SAG Awards Blowout Was Courtesy of These John Frieda Haircare Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Daphne from “White Lotus” would be proud of Meghann Fahy’s stunning red carpet look at the SAG Awards on Sunday night. The star donned a gorgeous white Ralph Lauren dress, accessorized with sparkling diamond earrings and a natural makeup look.

But it was Fahy’s ’90s blowout, styled by Jacob Rozenberg, that stole the show. The best part is that her bouncy mane was achieved solely with John Frieda’s ultra-affordable haircare products. Coupled with these Bellami hair extensions — a red carpet favorite — Fahy’s ‘do was set to stay in place all night long.

Below, Rozenberg shares the step-by-step process that he used on Fahy’s hair on Sunday night, using all John Frieda products.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Courtesy of John Frieda

“I started by washing Meghann’s hair with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner so it was primed for the best end result.”

Leave-In Conditioner

Courtesy of John Frieda

“I spritzed her hair with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishing Leave In Conditioner and layered in John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam to give her strands an extra boost.”

Frizz Ease Original Serum

“My final step of prep was to brush the John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum throughout her hair. I used a round brush and blow-dried section by section up the sides of her head with the Olivia Garden High Performance Professional Hair Dryer and set each with Olivia Garden Double Clips to let her hair cool down and retain the bounce. I tackled the hairline first since it’s normally the frizziest part of the hair so I smoothed that down by alternating between hot and cool. I gave her a center part and set the front of the hair, then made one-inch sections and worked backwards, adding fullness at the crown.”

Bellami Hair Extensions

Courtesy of Bellami Hair Extensions

“I then clipped in extensions and brushed together to make the look seamless (I had previously prepped the extensions with all the same products as Meghann to make sure they worked in her hair.”

Moisture Barrier Hairspray

Courtesy of John Frieda

“I finished the look by spraying the John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray to really lock in the style, I was worried about wind on the carpet and wanted to give a nice, sculpted look. I rode with Meghann to the carpet to ensure we could give her a final spritz right before she stepped out, to make sure the hair stayed in place and her earrings were prominent.”

