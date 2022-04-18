Meghan Markle Dazzled in One of Her Favorite Jewelry Brands This Weekend (And Her Pieces Are Still Available to Shop Online)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle loves a gold accessory. The Duchess of Sussex made no exception this past weekend at the Invictus Games, where she made a splash in an all-white pantsuit, accessorized with a number of statement gold pieces.

Some of Markle’s jewelry carried symbolic and historic meaning — her diamond Cartier earrings were the same pair she wore at her 2018 wedding with Prince Harry, while her statement Cartier tank watch is the same style favored by Princess Diana (which many speculate Markle may have actually inherited from her late step-mom). However, one of the most dazzling pieces she wore this weekend is from the Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Catbird — and the exact same style is still available to buy online.

The “Kitten Mitten” hand bracelet, one of Catbird’s newest designs adapted from its retired Star Crossed Hand bracelet, wraps all the way over the middle finger and gracefully drapes over the front of the hand. It’s still available for purchase on Catbird’s website for $238, and considering the exposure the brand has gotten over the past few days, you’ll want to snag it fast before it sells out.

Catbird posted to its Instagram shortly after Markle was photographed in its design, introducing the brand to its new followers and explaining its ethical design process: “Hello to new friends! If you found us through M.M., let us tell you a bit about Catbird…We believe in making and producing consciously, using only the most ethical gold and precious stones — and doing as much as we can vertically.”

Markle has long been a fan of the boutique jewelry brand, which has attracted A-list clients such as Zoe Kravitz and Olivia Wilde since its founding in 2013. One of Markle’s go-to pieces are its threadbare rings, which she oftentimes stacks alongside heavier jewels.

Shop Markle's favorite Catbird pieces below:

Kitten Mitten Hand Bracelet

Courtesy of Catbird

Constructed out of solid 14k yellow gold, Catbird’s newest hand bracelet is described on its website as “easy-breezy cool and super foxy.” Like most of its pieces, it’s handmade in the Brooklyn studio out of 95% recycled gold and recycled brilliant cut diamonds.

Threadbare Rings

Courtesy of Catbird

These delicate, stackable rings are a tried-and-true accessory for everyday wear — and sleek enough for royalty. Made out of 14k yellow gold (and offered in rose gold), they glimmer in the light and feature slight hammering for a unique texture on every finger.

