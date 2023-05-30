masterclass lowers price of subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to rapidly growing its star-studded roster of teachers, MasterClass has found another way to attract more customers: lowering its price. The online learning platform announced on Tuesday that it will lower the price of a subscription from $15 to $10 per month.

In addition to the price change, the service also unveiled new programming for the coming year, including an improv course taught by Amy Poehler set to release in the fall. In the classes, the Emmy-winning comedian will workshop real life scenarios with a live audience, teaching viewers how to approach flexibility, openness and humor.

“By continuing to innovate the approach to our portfolio of content and making the platform more accessible, we’re not only unlocking potential in our members, we’re enabling them to realize it,” David Rogier, the founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement.

In June, MasterClass will release an original four-part episodic series called “Mastering the Markets,” in which four of Wall Street’s most successful investors will unpack their approaches to the markets. The platform will also release a second season of its first Original Series, “G.O.AT,” which will feature stars such as James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton and TikTok star Wallace Wong.

“MasterClass not only inspires and teaches, it meets our members where they are in their lives and reflects the changes we’ve all encountered in the last few years,” said Len Amato, chief content officer at MasterClass. “Our content offers life lessons big and small that have real impact and takeaways, introduce new possibilities in life and work and fuel our desire to improve ourselves while being entertained and educated.”

