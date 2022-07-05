This Massage Gun Has More Than 5,000 Reviews on Amazon– And It’s Nearly Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It isn’t Prime Day quite yet but the retail behemoth is already churning out hard-to-pass deals. The best Amazon sale we found today is on this popular Darkiron Massage Gun, which boasts more than 5,000 rave reviews.

Darkiron’s percussive tool is currently 46% off, bringing down the price to an unbeatable $69.99 — and the deal only lasts for 12 more hours. The brand’s EM31 model has been a cult favorite since its 2021 release, boasting vast updates to the first massage gun they released when they first came onto the scene in 2019.

Since then, the new percussive gun has solidified Darkiron as one of the best budget alternatives to the beloved Theragun and Hypervolt tools, each of which come at steep price tags. You just have to go to Darkiron’s comments sections on Amazon to see their thousands of rave reviews.

“Oh my word! I’ve tried different massage guns in the past and truly was not impressed — I figured I needed to get a more professional massage gun and boy did I find it,” one verified reviewer wrote about the Darkiron, giving it five stars. They added that it’s particularly helpful for pain relief on their lower back, while others noted that they use it for leisurely massages before bed.

The Darkiron’s informative LED display, customization and compact size is impressive for the price. The display includes a timer, battery indicator and pressure indicator, on top of buttons for starting/stopping and increasing/decreasing speed. What you’ll likely be most surprised by when your receive the Darkiron, however, is the fact that it comes packed with 15 (yes, 15) attachments that you can switch out when you’re shifting to different parts of the body. Part of this 15 are the five most popular shapes: ball, flat bullet, fork and shovel/wedge.

