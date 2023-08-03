Citizen Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Spider-Man Timepiece

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel’s Spider-Man takes center stage on a brand new Citizen timepiece launched in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

The limited edition watch, currently available on Citizen’s website for $350, features a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet complemented by a black bezel, creating an ultra-tough and striking look. The dial features a gradient blue background, with its darker periphery and brighter center highlighting the illustration of Spider-Man, with three silver-tone hands and a bright white date aperture at 3 o’clock.

Marvel x Citizen Spider-Man Watch $350 Buy Now

The iconic superhero is depicted in a crouching position with his signature web printed below the crystal to create dimension. In low light, the dial is made all the more dynamic with luminous geometric indices that glow along with Spider-Man’s eyes. The silver-tone case back completes the design with a sharp graphic of a Spider-Man mask. Sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology, the striking timepiece never needs a battery.

The Spider-Man timepiece is only the first of many historic Marvel moments celebrated by Citizen. Later this year, the Japanese watch brand will release a limited-edition Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set. Coming Aug. 15 and with only 1,963 pieces made, the $450 commemorative boxed set features a stunning limited-edition watch, plus two collectible pins. The dynamic dial features the seven original Beyond Earth’s Mightiest: Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and Black Widow, along with a 60-minute marker that nods to the 60th anniversary.

As a special bonus, once this boxed set is available on CitizenWatch.com on Aug. 15, Citizen will release (on the product page) a special announcement from renowned Marvel comic artist Adam Kubert, along with exclusive footage of Adam drawing a few of Marvel’s Avengers.

Shop Citizens’ limited-edition Spider-Man watch below:

Marvel x Citizen Spider-Man Watch $350 Buy Now