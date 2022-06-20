This Hulk-Sized Avengers Anthology Makes the Perfect Gift for Any Marvel Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Avengers’ earliest adventures, which were first printed on the page in 1963, are revisited in a new Marvel anthology that releases next month. Titled “Avengers Vol 1: 1963-1965,” the gigantic collection showcases Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s original comics, masterfully reprinted in an oversized format and packed with extra photographs, documents and art. The book, which is part of a long-term collaboration between Marvel and Taschen, is currently available to pre-order for $200.

Thor, Iron-Man, Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp first banded together more than 60 years ago in Marvel Comics’ “Avengers #1,” the first of a seminal series that would of course grow to become one of the most prominent story arcs in pop culture. By Avengers #4, the core four was joined by Captain America to make up the five-hero team at the center of today’s most popular Marvel series.

Put together by the luxury art publisher Taschen, the new collection includes the first 20 Avengers comics, tracking the formation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and their introduction to major characters such as Wonder Woman and Kang the Conquerer. In collaboration with Marvel and the Certified Guaranty Company, they photographed each page of the most pristine original copies, then digitally remastered the prints to create one of the most high-quality reprints ever made.

“The page quality, colors, and size change are masterfully done, as, unlike some other oversized collections, ‘Avengers Vol. 1’ never looks overstretched, faded, or overblown,” Liam McGuire wrote in a review of the new anthology. “It’s incredible to see the nearly 60-year-old stories with such clarity without taking away anything from the original printings.”

In general, the book serves as the best way for any Marvel fan to get their hands on these original comics without shelling out thousands of dollars for the original prints. Plus, in addition to the stories, the collection also include extras such as a forward written by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and an in-depth history written by famed comic book writer Kurt Busiek, joined by colorful photographs and art created specifically for this new edition.

