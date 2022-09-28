A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Streetwear Collection Drops Ahead of ‘Blonde’ Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A Marilyn Monroe-inspired streetwear collection hits online stores today, just in time for the worldwide debut of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” which stars Ana de Armas’ as the iconic 1950s actor and model.

The collection is a collaboration between international streetwear brand Culture King and Carré, and brings a modern edge to Old Hollywood glamour. The lineup includes t-shirts, dresses and hoodies donning captivating famous images of the blonde icon whose life was famously shrouded in mystery.

A pink-hued button down features the famous black-and-white image of Monroe standing above a windy subway grating in a white dress from the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch.” Crewneck sweatshirts are printed with close-up glam shots of Monroe.

“Blonde” debuted to a massive 14-minute long standing ovation during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Based off of Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel, the story reimagines the life of Monroe from her volatile child as an unknown Norma Jean through her rise to stardom. Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Jessica Chastain also star in the film.

“‘Blonde,’ flaws and all, reveals how the myth of Marilyn Monroe was built on top of who she was inside — a trauma of need so intense that she transformed herself into the greatest image of the power of beauty in the 20th century,” wrote Variety film critic Own Gleiberman in his review. “The film leaves us with just how haunting it is that where the world saw a goddess, she saw no there there.”

Shop the entire Marilyn Monroe Culture King x Carré collection here.