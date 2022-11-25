The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals to Shop This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s travel season and the one thing you’ll need is a durable suitcase (or two, or three) to get you from Point A to B.

The hard thing about luggage is finding a set that is strong and long-lasting without sacrificing style. You want to look your best while waiting at the gate — everyone knows that the airport is the Mecca of people-watching. This Black Friday, there are already mega-deals on some of the best luggage on the market right now. Here are the best deals we found online, from Away to Samsonite.

$50 Off Away The Bigger Carry-On

Courtesy of Away

Away luggage really is as good as everyone says it is. In 2018, “The New York Times” heralded it as the luggage of the summer and the hype hasn’t seem to have gone anywhere in the years since. The buzzy brand also rarely goes on sale so you’ll want to jump on their Black Friday deals today before they go. Right now, you can get $50 off on any two suitcases or $100 off any 3 suitcases. Shop the site’s offerings here.

25% Off Bric’s B/Y Ulisse

Courtesy of Amazon

Save big on this luxury Bric’s suitcase, currently $179 off right now on Horchow. The Italian-founded luggage company prioritizes style without sacrificing strength. This carry-on suitcase features trolley-spinner wheels for easy transportation, and comes in a variety of funky colors like light blue, purple and slate gray, among others.

30% Off Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Courtesy of Samsonite

This hard-shelled roller comes in three gorgeous springtime hues (we’re partial to this icy blue). The voltage blends a modern design with high-tech integration. A USB port is integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel so you can charge on the go, and organization is seamless thanks to a built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

21% Off 3-Piece Samsonite Set

Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll want to jump on this sale fast because Samsonite’s huge luggage sale is selling out quickly. This three-piece set includes three suitcases of varying sizes depending on how big a trip you’re taking. Their scratch-resistant texture keeps them looking pristine for years, but if you aren’t happy with them for some reason the company offers an impressive 10-year warranty. Plus, they come with side-mounted TSA locks to deter thefts and push-button locking handles for easy maneuverability.