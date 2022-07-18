These ‘Love Island’ Slides Are Only $34 Right Now for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Aside from churning out happy couples for cash prizes, “Love Island” may be best known for influencing fashion around the globe. In the past, brands such as I Saw It First and Missguided had the privilege of styling contestants in their affordable pieces, to be seen and then bought by the ITV show’s millions of viewers. Now, for the first time ever, Season 8 contestants are wearing second-hand pieces from Ebay in an effort to offset the environmental disaster that is fast fashion.

The show is already better off for this sartorial reinvention. Aside from their partnership with Ebay, the show also now welcomes contestants to wear their own clothes from home, bringing more individuality to the islanders’ style. Some standouts included Chyna’s sheer lettuce trim top from Dollskill and Paige’s green cargo shorts from Asos. But one accessory, in particular, has become a style staple within Casa Amor this season: pillow slide sandals.

Whether they’re bantering by the fire pit, going for a swim or taking part in a raunchy challenge, the islanders are practically always wearing these ultra-soft slippers. They can’t seem to take them off, which is a sign that I need a pair of my own.

The shoes, which have become so ubiquitous on the new season that they’ve been dubbed the “Love Island” slides by fans, are actually dupes of Kanye West’s Yeezy x Adidas slides, which have consistently sold out since they were first released in 2019. (They are now being sold for upwards of $300 on resale sites such as Farfetch.) But there are tons of more affordable versions of the minimalist slides available online. It looks like the islanders are wearing these best-selling $23 slides from Amazon, which one reviewer writes feel “like walking on giant marshmallows.”

Other brands have also produced their own dupes, such as the vegan-friendly shoe brand Mia. Their version of the pillow slides are currently marked down to only $34.99 for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. They come in five different hues: lavender, pink, white, black and the off-white sand seen on “Love Island.”

Shop the “Love Island” pillow slides below before these sales end:

