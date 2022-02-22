Cameo of the Week: ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Are Ready to Woo Fans (And Haters) Via Video Message

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Love is Blind,” Netflix’s fan-favorite, extremely unhinged dating show, returned earlier this month. The second season of the hit series, which places 15 men and women in separate pods to get to know each other without being able to see each other, doubles as a social experiment aimed at answering a question as old as time: is love really blind?

But now that most people have finally caught up on the new season — the final four episodes hit the streamer on Feb. 18 — we have our own burning questions. What elixir does Shayne have on hand to have girls vying for his love despite being a walking red flag? What real friends let the people they care about get love-bombed via ukulele — on camera, no less? And why is everyone sweating so much?

You could possibly get some of these questions answered on Cameo, which features personalized messages from your favorite “Love is Blind” contestants. Shake is currently the only new contestant on the video sharing platform — the “veterinarian-DJ-mindset coach” offers videos for $50 each and joins Season 1 contestants such as Rory Newbrough, Jessica Batten and Matt Barnett.

Below, check out the best “Love is Blind” contestants on Cameo right now, and look through more celebrity cameos to gift here.

Abishek “Shake” Chatterjee

Courtesy of Cameo

Shake quickly became one of the most contentious contestants when he asked Deeps on their first date if she was slim enough for him to carry on his shoulders at a music festival. They got engaged five days later. But if you were also lured in by his charm, Cameo has you set with a personalized message from the reality star (who might even invite one of his pets to make an appearance).

BUY NOW: $50 Buy It

Jessica Batten

Courtesy of Cameo

Batten famously turned down Mark Cuevas in Season 1 by saying “I Don’t,” before going on to get engaged to someone she met in the real world after the show aired. Batten remains a “Love is Blind” favorite, beloved for her assertiveness and ambition. If you know a Batten fan, a heartfelt message makes for the perfect gift to commemorate any occasion

BUY NOW: $60 Buy It

Matt Barnett

Courtesy of Cameo

Barnett and Amber Pike are still happily married after meeting in the pods in Season 1, while reaping the benefits from their reality show fame. Barnett is sure to bring his humor and charm to any Cameo vids — maybe you’ll receive some dating tips from the happy couple, too.