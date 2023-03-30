Lollapalooza 2023: How to Buy Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lollapalooza may boast the most star-studded lineup out of all the music festivals slated for the rest of 2023. So if you haven’t snagged your tickets, you’ll want to act fast before they sell out.

The four-day festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Grant Park from Aug. 3-6, features headlining acts by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together. This jam-packed lineup, released earlier this month, also includes Fred again, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and many others (see the full 170-plus-artist lineup here). The festival, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, will take place across nine stages from Thursday through Sunday.

4-Day General Admission tickets are still available on the Lollapalooza website at the Tier 1 price of $365, in addition to 2-day passes for $250 and 1-day passes for $125. The C3-produced festival is also offering layaway payment plans starting as low as $25/month.

If the tickets sell out, which they is likely now that the highly anticipated day-of lineup has been released, you can still snag tickets on resale sites such as Vividseats.

If you don’t make it to the festival in person, you’ll most likely be able to livestream the acts on Hulu, which had two streams running last year and is in the middle of a deal to livestream select Lollapalooza performances exclusively to its SVOD subscribers this year.

