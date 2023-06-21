Loki’s Signature Horns Don This Limited-Edition Marvel Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Before the God of Mischief returns to the screen in Disney+’s “Loki,” which premieres its second season on Oct. 6, the beloved comic book character will appear on a luxe Citizen watch in a new collaboration with Marvel.

The brand new exclusive Loki Watch was released on Citizen’s website on June 21, retailing for $350. Inspired by Loki’s most popular form – Alligator Loki – the watch makes a striking style statement in deep shades of green and gold. Loki’s signature horns dominate the dial along with intricate design details like a green croc textured strap, encased in a commanding gold-tone 45MM exterior. But here’s the real trickery: this watch is sustainably powered by light with Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery.

The limited-edition watch is one of dozens of pieces of merch that have come out ahead of the show’s anticipated second season. In April, Disney released five new pieces of Loki merchandise, including a Master of Mischief t-shirt and shorts and sweatshirts adorned with iconic Loki-isms, such as “You were made to be ruled. In the end, you always kneel.”

Disney’s studio chief Kevin Feige touted that “Loki” will be the studio’s “first ever second season,” returning to the story of Hiddleston’s god of mischief and his timeline hopping entanglements from Season 1. Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino will reprise their roles in the new season, joined by the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan.

Stream “Loki” Season 2 on Disney+ starting Oct. 6, and check out Citizen’s exclusive Loki Watch below:

Courtesy of Citizen

