Taylor Swift’s TikTok Debut Proves That Lockets Are Never Going Out of Style

TikTok gained some class this week since Taylor Swift joined the platform on Monday. In her first ten-second video, the pop star lip-syncs to Dave’s “Screwface Capital” while recreating some of her most iconic fashion looks from albums such as “Folklore,” “Fearless” and “Red.”

While the yellow floral dress she wears for her “Fearless” snippet sold out over night after her post (and is now re-stocked, and on sale!), we also have our eyes on the whimsical locket she wears along with it, proving that the centuries-old accessory is still very much in style. Swift has long been a fan of the locket accessory, most notably since her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris gifted her one as an anniversary gift in 2017, and eagle-eyed Swifties quickly made the connection to a similar hear-shaped locket in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Whether it’s a music video easter egg or a playful accessory, there’s no question that it’s a timeless piece everyone should have in their wardrobe. Here are six stylish lockets to have your own Taylor Swift moment this year.

Hand-Engraved Heart-Shaped Locket

You can’t go wrong with a classic gold-plated heart-shaped locket. This one from Amazon features distinct embellishments atop a 14 karat-plated pendant.

Cubic Zirconia Heart Locket Pendant Necklace

A cubic zirconia star is at the center of this 14-karat plated locket, attached to a slim chain for a delicate look.

Deva Alpha Locket Necklace

Customize this classic gold-plated locket with your own initials, or those of a loved one, for a personalized pendant to attach to their adjustable chains.

Ben-Amun Heart Necklace

With 24-karat goldplating, this classic locket is embellished with detailed engraving for a distinct accessory to go with any outfit.

Eliana Locket Necklace

A delicate vermail chain links is topped with this elegant oval-shaped locket, pronounced by a single twinkling diamond in the center for extra glitz. Or go for a more affordable dupe here.

Merewif Holmes Necklace

A literal padlock makes up the pendant on this fun locket piece, made out of gold-plated brass and attached to a 18-inch chain for a versatile accessory.

