This Limited-Edition ‘Little Mermaid’ Haircare Set Is Made for Curly, Textured Hair

Like any anticipated Disney release, “The Little Mermaid” has inspired dozens of imaginative product launches and collaborations ahead of the film’s May release. But the best of the bunch might be this haircare set from Carols’ Daughter, made specifically for those with natural curls and textured hair to perfect their own mermaid locs.

The Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner Set, a limited-edition release for Black hair made in collaboration with the Disney film, is a nod to Halle Bailey’s decision to maintain her natural hair in her portrayal as Ariel. Bailey’s long, textured locs seen in the film, which she achieved without a wig, is an important moment for representation and Bailey’s identity, as the movie presents Disney’s first Black Ariel (and first Black princess in a live-action movie.)

Like most of the products from the Black-founded haircare company, the leave-in treatment is engineered to enhance natural curls — just like Bailey’s. With just a few spritzes on wet or damp hair, it replenishes moisture, improves manageability and adds shine, while a blend of soy protein and pro-vitamin B5 helps the hair become stronger and breakage resistant during detangling. Plus, the conditioner is made with natural moisturizers (not synthetic silicones) for true hydration that doesn’t rinse away. In addition to the conditioner spray, the “Little Mermaid” gift set also comes with kid’s brush and comb in a bright aqua blue.

Founded by Lisa Price more than 20 years ago, Carol’s Daughter has grown to become a top-selling natural haircare brand, with backing from bold-faced names such as Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. In 2014, Price sold the company to Lóreal at an estimated value of $27 million. Price maintains that although the company is no longer technically Black-owned that it is “Black-led,” with Price still leading the charge on product development and brand vision.

‘The Little Mermaid’ Haircare Gift Set for Curly Hair

