Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero Tour’: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For all the ground that Lil Nas X has broken over the past two years, it’s hard to believe the bonafide music star has never been on tour. But all that will change this fall when the 23-year-old rapper and singer embarks on his “Long Live Montero” tour.

The tour, in support of his Grammy-nominated album “Montero,” kicks off in Detroit on Sept. 6 and will make stops across the U.S. and Europe through November. Lil Nas X seems to have picked out smaller venues for his shows, compared to the massive arenas that performers of his caliber usually have no trouble filling to capacity. In L.A, for example, he’s set to play the 6,000-seat Youtube Theater in Inglewood rather than the Crypto.com Arena or Rose Bowl.

With a limited number of tickets up for grabs, you’ll want to be fast.

For the first time ever, the mobile payment service Cash App has launched an exclusive ticket presale for the Montero Tour, which went live on April 27 and runs through April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. What this means is that Cash App customers with a Cash Card have the ability to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster 48 hours before the public onsale begins on Friday. Users can view the available tour dates and enter the first nine digits of their Cash Card in the passcode box to access the presale.

General tickets go live on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. While there’s no way to ensure that you’ll secure tickets beforehand, Ticketmaster always advises fans to sign into their Ticketmaster accounts as early as possible to save time during the checkout process.

Buy tickets for Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero” tour here, and check out the full lineup of dates below:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club