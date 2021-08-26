Love ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’? Read More of Liane Moriarty’s Novels

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Liane Moriarty has made her way back to the screen with another hit show adapted from one of her best-selling novels. Following 2017’s “Big Little Lies,” Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” premiered on Aug. 18 with three buzzy episodes.

The series, which stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Regina Hall, takes place in a tropical wellness resort where an eerie retreat leader promises nine broken strangers (none of which know each other) that they’ll leave happier than they came. But it soon becomes clear that she has a plan for them that none of them could have expected.

The episodes will continue dropping on Hulu every week through Sept. 22 but if you’re still looking for a Moriarty-style thriller after your binge, you’re in luck: the best-selling author has eight other captivating page-turners to satisfy the itch.

Check out all of Moriarty’s novels below.

‘Three Wishes’

Moriarty’s first novel follows three 33 year-old triplets as they make their way through their respective struggles, from dating and heartbreak to sibling rivalry and secrets. Through all the mayhem, the Kettle sisters make it out together within the best-selling novel’s heartwarming and charming pages.

‘The Last Anniversary’

Sophie Honeywell finds herself back in contact with her ex after unexpectedly inheriting his aunt Connie’s house on Scribbly Gum Island, home of the famous Munroe Baby mystery. Now, she finds herself in the throes of a peculiar island life surrounded by eccentric characters: Grace, who’s planning a secret escape from her perfect family, Margie who’s formed a confounding relationship with a stranger, and Aunt Rose who finally starts taking charge of her own life in an unexpected turn of events.

‘The Hypnotist’s Love Story’

In this funny romantic novel, Moriarty tells the story of Ellen O’Farrell, a professional hypnotherapist troubled by her tumultuous relationship history. After finally getting into a seemingly perfect relationship with the right guy, she finds out that his ex-girlfriend is stalking him — and that she already knows who it is.

‘What Alice Forgot’

Alice Love has the perfect life: she’s a carefree 29 year-old in love with her husband and pregnant with her first child. But one day, she wakes up to find she’s 39 years old, divorced and estranged from her family with no recollection of the last ten years. In this #1 bestseller, one of Moriarty’s most beloved characters attempts to figure out whether forgetting is a curse or a blessing.

‘The Husband’s Secret’

At the heart of this enthralling page-turner is a letter that’s not meant to be read. Cecilia Fitzpatrick’s life is turned upside down when she accidentally comes across a note in which her husband details a life-shattering secret that she wasn’t supposed to read until he had died. Now, she has to figure out what to do with this information — and the circle of other women it includes.

‘Big Little Lies’

Adapted into the hit HBO show of the same name, one of Moriarty’s most popular books transports readers to a beachside primary school where an eclectic group of mothers hide secret lives behind a picture perfect facade. Each character’s walls are forced to come down, though, when a murder occurs during School Trivia Night, and the small town becomes dedicated to finding the killer.

‘Truly Madly Guilty’

Moriarty turns her razor-sharp eye onto three seemingly happy families in “Truly Madly Guilty,” which questions the foundations of marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship after they attend an ordinary Sunday afternoon barbecue that somehow causes nonstop rain for the next two months. They can’t stop asking themselves, What if we didn’t go? But the confusing consequences of that ordinary Sunday lead to much larger philosophical questions for every character.

‘Apples Never Fall’

The Delaneys are fixtures in their community: The parents Joy and Stan are superstar tennis players and are still in love after 50 years of marriage, with grandchildren on the horizon. But things go wrong when a stranger named Savannah knocks on their door one evening. After both her and Joy go missing the next day, there’s only one suspect that makes sense: Stan.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Settle in for the buzzy thriller, in which nine strangers gather at a health and wellness resort whose existential questions are answered by the others they meet. The Hulu series, which debuted Aug. 18, stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, among others.

