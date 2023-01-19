Le Creuset’s Famous Dutch Ovens Are on a Huge Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s basically a national holiday when Le Creuset cookware goes on sale. So, start celebrating because the brand’s famous Dutch Ovens are 35% off on Crate & Barrel’s website — and they’re likely to sell out fast.

The deep 5.25-qt. dutch oven is available in five vibrant shades, from stunning Cerise and Teal hues to a more subtle cream that’s exclusive to Crate & Barrel. They’re on sale for $249.95, down from its usual $380 price tag.

In the close to a century that Le Creuset has been around, no other brand has been able to compete with the French company’s enameled cookware. The cast iron dutch oven, which made its debut in 1925, remains the top bestseller, beloved for its unparalleled heat retention that’s ideal for simmering, boiling, deep frying, baking, roasting and slow cooking. The cast iron build is impervious to acid, alkali, odors and stains and requires no seasoning.

But on top of its versatility and functionality in the kitchen — revered by professional chefs and home cooks alike — is its utilitarian beauty, going beautifully from stovetop to oven to table. The lid that creates an even blanket of heat in the oven features a gleaming, gold-finished knob and its durable finish resists chipping, cracking, crazing and scratching.

If you aren’t in the market for a dutch oven, some of Le Creuset’s other top-selling cookware is also on sale on Crate & Barrel’s site, including this griddle pan (42% off), stovetop tea kettle (22% off) and cast iron skillet (31% off).

Shop Crate & Barrel’s full Le Creuset sale here, and check out the deep cast iron dutch oven below:

Round 5.25-Qt. Deep Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven (35% Off)

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel