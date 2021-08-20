Laika Studios Releases New Blu-Ray Editions of ‘Coraline,’ ‘The Boxtrolls’ and More

Laika has announced it will release four films with new Blu-ray and DVD editions: “Coraline” and “The Boxtrolls” on Aug. 31, followed by “ParaNorman” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” on Sept. 14.

The Laika editions feature new commemorative essays by journalists Peter Debruge (Variety), Ramin Zahed (Animation Magazine), Bill Desowitz (Indiewire) and Charles Solomon (author and former Los Angeles Times critic).

“Coraline,” based on the novella of the same name by Neil Gaiman, follows a young girl who walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life — along with alternate parents, who try to keep her forever.

The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr. and Ian McShane.

“The Boxtrolls” follows the Boxtrolls, perceived to be foul monsters who crawl out of the sewers at night and steal what the townspeople most desire: their children and their cheeses. In truth, the Boxtrolls are an underground community of lovable oddballs raising a human boy.

The voice cast includes Ben Kingsley, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Elle Fanning, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Toni Collette, Jared Harris, Nick Frost, Richard Ayoade, Tracy Morgan and Simon Pegg.

“ParaNorman” chronicles Norman, a misunderstood local boy who is able to speak with the dead, take on zombies, witches, ghosts and worst of all — grownups. The film’s cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein and John Goodman.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” is set in a fantastical Japan and follows Kubo, a kindhearted boy who accidentally summons a spirit from his past — which storms down from the heavens to enforce an age-old vendetta. Voice cast includes Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara, Ralph Fiennes, Art Parkinson, George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Brenda Vaccaro.

Fathom Events, alongside LAIKA, Shout! Factory, and Park Circus, will be bringing “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” back to theaters to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the studios.

Watch the clip below.