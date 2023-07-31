Lady Gaga to Revive ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas Residency for 12 More Concerts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga is returning to the Great American Songbook, adding 12 more dates to her “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residency later this year.

The revived run of shows, which Gaga first debuted in 2019, will kick off on Aug. 31 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live and conclude on Oct. 4. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. PT, though various presales will be available on Aug. 1, including a Fan Presale, Official Platinum Presale and Citi/AAdvantage Cardmember presale. Full ticket info is available on the residency’s website.

The original “Jazz & Piano” setlist included 16 covers of American classics, like Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and “Luck Be a Lady,” Dinah Washington’s “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes,” Cher’s “Bang Bang” and George and Ira Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me.” In addition to jazz standards, the residency also features renditions of Gaga’s own hits like “Poker Face” and “Born This Way.”

The revived residency follows the death of Tony Bennett, with whom Gaga collaborated closely during the latter years of his life. The setlist boasts several songs that the pair recorded and performed together, such as “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

In his review of Gaga’s first residency run, Variety chief music critic Chris Willman wrote, “Of all the things you could do with a few hundred dollars of disposable income in Las Vegas right now, spending it on Gaga singing ‘Call Me Irresponsible’ is actually the most responsible.”

