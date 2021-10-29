Get ‘House of Gucci’ Glam With Lady Gaga’s Haus Lab Cosmetics Line

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lady Gaga is always glam, but she takes the drama up a notch in “House of Gucci,” whose star-studded trailer dropped this week.

In the much-anticipated Ridley Scott film, which premieres Nov. 24, Gaga stars as the infamous Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci convicted with his murder. But from the sneak peeks already circulating online, it’s clear that in the new adaptation, Gaga’s Patrizia is yes, a convicted murderer, but she’s also, as she states in the trailer, “worth, style, power…”

Whether she’s hiding behind mysterious shades or pursing her painted red lips, there is no doubt Gaga will be full glam in the upcoming film. So, if like many of us, you’re inspired by her Gucci style, now might be the perfect time to check out Gaga’s very own cosmetics line with Haus Laboratories, whose wide range of products are inspired by the singer’s most dramatic looks. Since its initial launch in 2019, the collection has grown to include numerous eyeshadow and blush palettes, lipsticks and glosses and, of course, Gaga’s signature black eyeliners.

Here are the best, top-selling products from Gaga’s Haus Laboratories’ line, to Gucci-fy yourself in time for the premiere.

Love for Sale Shadow Palette

Courtesy of Amazon

One of the top bestsellers from Gaga’s Haus line, the Love for Sale palette comes with 18 high-impact hues for intense eye looks. No matter which color palette you choose, each one features multiple finishes to match your vision, from matte and metallic, to sparkle and multi-reflective, all of which boast silky textures perfect for blending.

Love for Sale Shadow Palette $48.00 Buy It

Four-Way Shadow Palette

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re someone who has go-to makeup shades that you’re hesitant to deviate from, the four-way shadow palette, which comes in nine different color variations, is the way to go. Each quad offers matte, metallic and shimmer shades. The Fantasy Palette, one of the collection’s top-selling products, features lustrous earth-toned shades for an exciting going-out look that isn’t too overpowering.

Four-Way Shadow Palette $24.00 Buy It

Lip Pouter Duo

Courtesy of Amazon

The pigment duo may be the most unique product in the cosmetics line, inspired by Gaga’s signature red lips, a convenient makeup favorite of Patrizia’s, too. The set is packed with satin matte lip power in scarlet and ruby shades, made with buildable high-impact pigment so that you can switch from a soft-focus finish to a high-drama pout.

Lip Pouter Duo $24.00 Buy It

Head Rush Bronzer/Highlighter Duo

Courtesy of Amazon

Heat Spell is the perfect way to add color to the face during the colder months. Each bronzer-highlighter duo comes with complimentary pigments that blend seamlessly together for a natural-looking glow. The bronzer promises buildable coverage with a smoothy, cream application, while the reflective highlighter delivers an enhanced shimmer with a silky, baked texture.

Head Rush Blush Duo $26.00 Buy It

Red Sparkle Lipstick

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t shop from a Gaga-helmed cosmetics line without indulging in a bold, red lipstick. This headlining product, which boasts thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, delivers a full coverage pigment with just one swipe, in an ultra-creamy texture. The blend of undertones makes it universally flattering for a wide range of skin tones, and you can always layer more on for a more saturated look.

Red Sparkle Lipstick $20.00 Buy It

Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

Courtesy of Amazon

Gaga and co-founder Sarah Tanno created this genius liquid eyeshadow after not being able to find a glitter that stayed on throughout the entirety of her intensive hours-long shows. The multi-use shimmery pigments, which comes in multiple colors, can be used around the eyes, lips and cheeks, and boasts a crease-free formula that lasts all day.

Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow $20.00 Buy It

Liquid Eye-lie-ner

Courtesy of Amazon

Along with bold red lips, Gaga is also known for her classic winged eyeliner that offers drama to every look she wears. This felt-tip liner makes it easier than every to create smooth and fine lines, guiding your fingers without slipping. The liquid matte formula also boasts 24-hour long wear and comes with a micro-precision tip for even more sophistcated eye looks.

Liquid Eye-lie-ner $20.00 Buy It