How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer.

The pop star will travel across the globe, starting in July, in support of her sixth studio album “Chromatica.” Gaga initially planned to go on tour immediately following the album’s 2020 release but, like many performers, postponed the tour due to COVID.

The singer announced the rescheduled dates last week, with shows set for dozens of cities such as Paris, London, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tickets for the newly added shows went on sale last Friday, going for as low as $100 on resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

The 2020 album faced a fairly silent press cycle due to COVID but still shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gaga a Grammy nod in 2021 for best pop vocal album. Variety‘s Jem Aswad praised the album as one of her best yet, calling it “pure, joyous, dancefloor pop.”

Before she hits the road with “Chromatica,” Gaga will return to Las Vegas for her “Jazz & Piano” residency, which will run from April 14 to May 1. The residency kicked off in 2019 but was later postponed due to the pandemic. Her remaining nine concerts will take place at the Park MGM hotel and casino, where she will perform some of her favorite songs from “The Great American Songbook” in addition to her and Tony Bennett’s Grammy-winning joint record “Love for Sale.” Tickets are still available for purchase here, starting at $150 apiece.

Below, check out the full list of dates for Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour:

7/17 —Düsseldorf. DE at Merkur Spiel-Arena

7/21 —Stockholm. SW at Friends Arena

7/24 —Paris, FR at Stade de France

7/26 —Arnhem, NL at GelreDome

7/29 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 —Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

8/08 — Washington, DC at Nationals Park

8/11 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

8/15 — Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

8/19 — Boston, MA at Fenway Park

8/23 — Dallas, TX at Globe Life Field

8/26 — Atlanta, GA at Truist Park