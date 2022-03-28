Kristen Stewart’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Actor’s Rocker-Chic Oscars Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristen Stewart is not one to shy away from a bold eye look. Strategically smudged under eyeliner and metallic-hued shadows are a staple of the actor’s edgy glam — and her look at the Oscars on Sunday night was no exception.

Stewart, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination this year for her starring role in “Spencer,” stepped out on the carpet in a stunning makeup look that offered a polished update to the effortless rocker-chic look she’s known for. Her smoky eyes were refined with a straight-edged top liner and balanced out by a nude lipstick with just a hint of color to finish off a luxe look worthy of Hollywood’s biggest night.

This fresh-faced glow — with the added edge to make it distinctly “Kristen” — is exactly what makeup artist Jillian Dempsey says she was going for when doing her makeup ahead of the live telecast. “Tonight’s look was all about polished skin, clean and classic with a definite strength in the eyes that is a signature Kristen Stewart look,” Dempsey tells Variety.

For those familiar with Stewart’s forays into the fashion world in recent years, it’s no surprise that she and Dempsey chose to do up her entire face with products from Chanel, for which the actor has been a brand ambassador since 2013. Stewart’s custom suit was made by the French luxury label, consisting of a sleek black blazer, shorts and crisp white button-down that worked to showcase, rather than detract, from her edgy glam.

One of the headlining products Dempsey used was Chanel’s Rouge Allure L’Extrait Lipstick in 812, a refillable satin lipstick known for its ultra-high pigment concentration and hydrating formula. “To complement the intensity of her eye makeup, I went with a neutral lip color to balance the whole look,” she says.

As for her application tips, Dempsey says she started in the center of the lips, blending the color out toward the edges “to keep it modern with a natural finish.” She topped off the lips with Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Nude Brun — “to tighten and secure the lipstick and buff it into the lip shade,” she says.

Below, check out all the products Dempsey used to achieve Stewart’s Oscar look:

