Kris Jenner Brings Her ‘Momager’ Skills to MasterClass

All the secrets to success (or a lot of money and fame) are potentially waiting behind the doors of Kris Jenner’s new MasterClass, which drops Thursday on the e-learning platform.

In “Kris Jenner: The Power of Personal Branding,” the Kardashian matriarch shares her key steps to creating and maintaining a personal brand, in which she gives viewers inside looks into how she leveraged her family’s reality show to start several lucrative businesses and ultimately build a multi-billion dollar empire.

Among the Kardashian ventures that Jenner helps run are Kim Kardashians’ Skims, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American and Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh. “That’s a lot of branding for mom to manage,” she jokes in the trailer.

Her secret? “It’s not just trying to put a square peg in a round hole,” Jenner says. “It’s doing exactly what feels right and having the balance between personal life and work to create an environment where people gravitate toward what you’re doing.”

Viewers got a sneak peek into Jenner’s process of filming her MasterClass in the latest season of “The Kardashians,” the first season of which wrapped up on Hulu last month.

Jenner’s class is among dozens of new courses that the platform has released over the past few months. In November of last year, MasterClass announced its star-studded lineup for 2022, which includes a White House Series with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Other new classes that have recently dropped include Ringo Starr, Malala Yousafzai, Dr. Cornel West, Mariah Carey and the Duffer Brothers (the power duo behind “Stranger Things”).

A MasterClass subscription costs $15 a month (or $180 annually) and offers unlimited access to 100+ classes, ranging in topics from screenwriting and acting to mixology and physics.

