These Hollywood-Approved KN95 Face Masks Are on Sale Right Now

With COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the Omicron variant, as well as new mandates across the country, it’s important to mask up. Even if you still have a large inventory of disposable and cloth masks at home, KN95s can filter up to 95% of airborne particles — making them a great addition if you plan on traveling or seeing large groups of people for the holidays.

Luckily, Hollywood-approved brands like Maskc — worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holes and Bella Hadid — don’t sacrifice style for safety and offer dozens of sleek KN95s to wear throughout the season. Their masks come in simple white and black designs, in addition to colorful variety packs in blush tones, spring hues, marble patterns and plaid styles. Most recently, they dropped festive winter and holiday bundles.

They aren’t just cute, though. The KN95s feature soft-to-the-touch fabric for sensitive skin, comfortable ear loops and five layers for ultimate protection. If you aren’t in the market for KN95s, you can still shop through the site’s three-ply masks, which boast a 35% filtration rate. The brand’s everyday masks also come in fun styles, such as the Stars Face Mask, Granite Face Mask and Jaguar Face Mask. They also have dozens of colorful options for kids and even a travel-size hand sanitizer for when you’re on the go.

Below, check out some of Maskc’s best KN95 bundles and sift through an even more comprehensive face mask roundup here.

Winter KN95 Face Masks – 10 Pack

Blush Tones KN95 Masks – 25 Pack

Black KN95 Face Mask – 25 Pack

