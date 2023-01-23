Skims Taps ‘White Lotus’ Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine’s Day Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The one thing that Kim Kardashian has in common with the rest of us normal folk is her obsession with “The White Lotus.” But only Kim K. could channel her love for the HBO show into a genius marketing move. The business mogul announced today that her shapewear brand Skims has tapped “White Lotus” breakouts Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò as the stars of its newest Valentine’s Day campaign.

The campaign sees the duo (who play the iconic Mia and Lucia in the show) wearing the brand’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day Shop collection, which drops Jan. 26. The pieces that are teased in the campaign photos, and which can also be previewed on the site, include playful pink sets with heart designs and classic black lingerie sets.

“I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign!” Grannò said in a press release. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

“I love everything Skims stands for!” added Tabasco. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Tabasco and Grannò, who are both from Naples, Italy, were actually friends in real life before being cast alongside each other in the Mike White series, playing the cunning locals who successfully scheme their way into a job and €50,000.

“We definitely brought our friendship to the screen, especially because it wasn’t just that we knew each other from before, but also because we were sharing this enthusiasm for the situation and this incredible project that we got to be in together,” Tabasco told Variety after the show’s buzzy finale.

