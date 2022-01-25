Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Team USA Drop New Collection Ahead of the Beijing Olympics

Olympic athletes will head to the Beijing Games in style this year, all thanks to Kim Kardashian and Skims.

Skims’ new capsule collection marks Team USA’s ongoing partnership with Kardashian’s shapewear company, which became the official undergarment outfitter for Team USA during the Summer 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The new capsule collection is a mix of loungewear, athletic apparel and sleepwear, each piece color blocked in red, white and blue and bearing official Team USA and Olympics imagery. Much of the collection is also made out of warmer materials to fit the season, such as Skims’ best-selling Cozy boucle-knit fabric.

Courtesy of Skims

“I’m thrilled that Skims and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I’m so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing Skims again during their down time.”

Like their first collection, the new capsule was released alongside a campaign shot by photographer and artist Vanessa Beecroft, and starring an all-star lineup of Winter Game athletes such as Chloe Kim, Oksana Masters, Madison Chock, Aja Evans, Maame Biney and Amber Glenn.

“I’ve been a fan of Skims for a while, so when they asked me to be a part of their Team USA campaign, I was so excited,” Team USA Snowboarder Chloe Kim said in a statement. “It’s two of my favorite things combined.”

Shop the entire Skims x Team USA collection exclusively on Skims.com, and look through some of the best pieces below.

Cozy Knit Bralette and Jogger Set

Courtesy of Skims

Lounge in style and comfort with these sleek joggers, with a loose waist that fits snugly beneath the waist and tapered bottoms. For the complete set, pair it with the matching bralette made out of the same Ultra Cozy fabric emblazoned with navy Team USA lettering on the breast.

Rib Boxer

Courtesy of Skims

Add to your undergarments collection with this breezy set, boasting Skims’ famously flattering silhouettes with special-edition Olympics detailing. The lightweight and stretchy rib boxer features front v-panel stitching and a comfy elastic waist band. Make a set with the matching bralette, cropped tee or rib scoop tank.

Rib Sleep Pant

Courtesy of Skims

These relaxed wide-legged pants work just as well for running errands out of the house as they do for staying cozy while in bed. The drapey and lightweight design will keep you cool under the covers, while an encased waistband allows for a flattering fit above the hips.

Cozy Knit Robe

Courtesy of Skims

Loungewear has evolved to become its own high-fashion style in recent years, but bring it back to the basics with this ultra-soft robe, embroidered with the Team USA logo on the top left chest and the Olympic rings on the back. Wear it as a comfy sweater while in the house or attach the handy boucle belt to cover your whole body while hopping out of the shower.

