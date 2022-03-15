Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul has just announced that she’s expanding her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection.

“I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” Kardashian said in a statement. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water.”

The 19-piece collection, dropping this Friday, March 18, includes a wide range of mix-and-match styles, all featuring Skims’ distinctly minimalistic silhouettes and skin-tone hues, in addition to two new colors: periwinkle and cobalt. When speaking to Business of Fashion about the new collection, she said she imagines customers “building the pieces like Legos.”

Skims was reported to be valued at a whopping $3.2 billion in January, after increasing sales by 90% throughout 2021. The brand began as a shapewear company when Kardashian first founded it in 2019, but Skims quickly expanded to loungewear and undergarments.

The brand also became the official undergarment outfitter for Team USA during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Kardashian continued the partnership for the Games in Beijing this winter, providing Olympic athletes cozy apparel to wear during their downtime. The shoppable collection includes a mix of loungewear, athletic gear and sleepwear, each piece color-blocked in red, white and blue.

Skim Swim will launch on the Skims website on March 18 at 9 a.m. PT.