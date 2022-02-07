The ‘Killing Eve’ Hunter Boots Collection Is Finally Here (And It’s Killer Good)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll feel slick as a spy in Hunter’s newest “Killing Eve”-inspired boots.

The limited-edition collection was released today ahead of the hit BBC series’ final season, which premieres Feb. 27. The four-piece capsule features the same durable and sleek designs Hunter is known for, while “reinterpreting the tough, daring and bold themes of the show to create something that could be worn in its cinematic universe,” the brand wrote in a press release.

Two new styles are The Hunting, a mid-calf style boot in olive and black, and The Chasing, a knee-high design available in black, camel and olive colorways.

“Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with a storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule,” “Killing Eve” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in a statement. “Their fusion of protection, functionality and style are a perfect fit for ‘Killing Eve.'”

The British spy thriller starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh has earned 19 Emmy nominations since its debut in 2018. The fourth and final season will air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America and AMC Plus.

Ahead of the show’s anticipated final season, shop the best styles from the Hunter x Killing Eve collection below:

If you’re looking to hop onto the knee-high trend without sacrificing durability, Hunter is the place to go — especially with their bold new knee-high style inspired by the show. The Chasing Boot comes in both camel and a classic black, constructed out of water-resistant leather and waterproof soles made for any climate. Plus, recycled Sherpa shearling linings offer a cozy texture no matter where you are.

These shorties boast a versatile design with smart and functional detailing. Like all of the boots in the new collection, these are handcrafted from water-resistant Stetson leather, with protective rubber foxing that make them just as good for a hike as they do running errands. Vegan Sherpa shearling linings provide warmth, while grip-high utilitarian soles promise comfortability for day-long wear.

