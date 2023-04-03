Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas Residency: How to Score Tickets Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After making a name for herself as a daytime talk show host and limiting her live performances to covers in between interviews, Kelly Clarkson is ready to get back to her roots. This July, the Grammy-winning singer will kick off an exclusive Las Vegas residency called “Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson.”

The 10-night engagement, which runs through the end of Aug. at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, marks the first time that Clarkson has committed to an extended number of performance dates since her Meaning of Life Tour in 2019. While the residency is in support of her upcoming album “Chemistry,” expected to release some time this year, it will also include hits from her two-decade long catalog.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” Clarkson said in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Of course, the limited number of shows means demand will be high and it may be hard to snag tickets before they sell out. “I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive, there’s only 10 shows” Clarkson told her ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ audience earlier this week. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break.”

While the presale concluded last week, tickets are still available on resale sites such as Vividseats and Ticketmaster, starting at $150 apiece. Check out the full list of dates below:

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19

