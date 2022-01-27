This Brand New Keith Haring Rug Collection Is Every Art Lover’s Dream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Keith Haring’s most famous pop-art designs become statement decor pieces in Ruggable’s newest collection.

The lineup features a wide range of the abstract and stylized forms that Haring was known for, such as Radiant Baby and Barking Dog, embellished atop room-length chenille rugs and doormats. As a whole, the collection is an homage to the late American artist, beloved for his social activism throughout the AIDS crisis and his impact on New York City’s legendary 1980s art scene.

Courtesy of Ruggable

“We’re overjoyed to launch our Ruggable x Keith Haring collection at a time when we could all use more bright, bold and lively colors and patterns in our living spaces,” Jeneva Bell, Ruggable founder and president, said in a statement. “Haring’s ability to capture the resilience and love of the communities around him in his art is admirable, and we are honored to be able to continue to spread awareness of his passions with Ruggable.”

Some standout pieces include Haring’s most famous artworks in their entirety, such as the colorful Block Party in the form of a chenille rug and Holding Heart, another one of Haring’s most popular tags printed atop a doormat. Others highlight a multitude of Haring’s most recognizable patterns and figures, such as One Man Show Spice.

Shop the entire Keith Haring x Ruggable collection at Ruggable.com, and check out some of the best pieces below:

