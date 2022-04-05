Ask an Insider: Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch on the Best Thrifted Pieces to Wear This Festival Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider,” will ask top professionals within the entertainment industry to share their must-have essentials, for work… and for play. In this installment, celebrity stylist Karla Welch shares her top tips for festival dressing, and her favorite thrifted pieces from her new curated collection with ThredUp.

Curating a weekend’s worth of outfits oftentimes plays as much a part in a festival’s joy as the music itself. But one downfall of the shopping craze that sets in ahead of festival season is a high level of fashion waste as people purchase new wardrobes for one-time events: according to a survey put out by GlobalData, one-third of festival-goers said they buy new outfits for festivals that they’ll only wear once.

This is exactly the problem that celebrity stylist Karla Welch — whose A-list clients include the likes of Justin and Haley Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Tracee Ellis Ross — targets with her new curated collection on the online thrifting site ThredUp. The collection includes more than 30 of Welch’s favorite thrifted pieces as well as items from her own styling closet. Essentially, it offers a way for customers to assemble the perfect fit without the need for fast fashion and at a considerably lower price point.

“I love music festivals and I am passionate about promoting sustainability, so thrifting is one of the easiest ways to get a unique, eco-friendly festival look that’ll make you stand out from the crowd,” Welch tells Variety. “Thrift is actually a better way to test drive new trends than fast fashion. It’s just as affordable and it’s a way better option for the planet.”

One trend that Welch predicts will make its way to the festival grounds this year is androgynous dressing, which she says is a trend that’s “here to stay.” Button-downs, oversize tees, denim and chinos are all pieces in her collection that can be put together in a multitude of different ways depending on someone’s personal style.

But like anyone who’s been to a festival, she knows that comfort is key which is why she made sure to include a wide range of sneaker and loose-fitting dresses that won’t weigh you down throughout the day. “I love unexpected pairings and playing with proportions, like a mini dress with a crossbody bag and pair of sneakers or combat boots,” she says.



Another aspect to take into account is the heat, especially in the sweltering desert temperatures at festivals like Coachella or Stagecoach. For that, Welch has one tip: layers, layers, layers. “A lot of the looks I styled for this festival shop include easy layers like denim jackets and flannels over tank tops and dresses,” she says, adding that accessories like bucket hats and sunglasses can make a statement while adding functionality to the look.

You can check out Welch’s complete Festival Edit on ThredUp’s website. Shop through some of the best pieces below:

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Bucket Hat

Courtesy of ThredUp

Protect yourself from the sun with this stylish bucket hat by Alice + Olivia, which brings a whimsical touch to the streetwear trend. The black canvas is embellished with daisies for a hint of spring.

BUY NOW: $25.75 Buy It

Unbranded Backpack

Courtesy of ThredUp

A backpack or fanny pack is a must for any festival, allowing you to stay hands-free while hopping between stages and recording performances with your phone. Welch features this Unbranded backpack in highlighter yellow, roomy enough to carry your festival essentials and serving as a pronounced statement piece.

BUY NOW: $17.35 Buy It

WearMe Pro Sunglasses

Courtesy of ThredUp

Funky sunglasses are a festival staple, and aviator shades are one style that are likely to stay on trend for a while. It’s smart not to bring your most expensive sunnies into the crowds, like Ray-bans or Warby Parker — this affordable pair from WearMe Pro are less than $10 and add an edge to any outfit.

BUY NOW: $9.59 Buy It

Awake Short Sleeve Button Down T-Shirt

Courtesy of ThredUp

Festivals are a great place to play around with patterns. This monochromatic button-down features a playful checkered design intercut with Awake’s distinct lettering logo. “This Awake top was pulled for a music packaging shoot that was supposed to feel skater-ish – I love it for any gender to be honest! ” Welch writes on the site.

BUY NOW: $61.59 Buy It

Ecru Silk Scarf

Courtesy of ThredUp

Scarves are arguably the most versatile accessory in anyone’s closet. Wrap it around your chest to make a skin-bearing crop top to pair with loose-fitting chinos, or tie it around a ponytail or loose bun to free your face from stray hairs.

BUY NOW: $30.99 Buy It

Diemme Ankle Boots

Courtesy of ThredUp

Normally retailing for $450, these thrifted Diemme boots are a total steal. The Italian brand are masters at marrying style with functionality, bringing intricate artisanal processes to these readapted mountaineering boots that are as comfortable for hiking as they are walking-heavy festivals.

BUY NOW: $179.99 Buy It

Natalie Chapman Dress

Courtesy of ThredUp

Repurpose this sleek cocktail dress by pairing it with sneakers, loads of gold jewelry and layered jackets.

BUY NOW: $115.19 Buy It

Dockers x Karla Khakis

Courtesy of ThredUp

Chinos are a great way to dress down a festival look and transition from day to night. Pair this classic Dockers pair, designed in collaboration with Welch herself, with a vibrant button down, body-hugging bandeau or bodysuit for an effortless head-to-toe look.

BUY NOW: $79.99 Buy It