‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Extended Version to Stream on Peacock Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

To the relief of director Colin Trevorrow, the extended cut of “Jurassic World Dominion” will finally be available to stream on Peacock starting Sept. 2.

Trevorrow has been vocal about his preference for the extended version, which includes 14 additional minutes and an alternate ending. “Friends don’t let friends watch the theatrical cut,” he tweeted out this week, adding that “the complete cut is now out there for all to see. I keep saying how grateful I am — you have no idea”

Mark Sanger is a fantastic editor. Thanks to @UniversalPics his original and complete cut is now out there for all to see. I keep saying how grateful I am — you have no idea. https://t.co/rqZuhLPEWO — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) August 18, 2022

Both the extended and theatrical cuts of the blockbuster film will be available to stream on Peacock exclusively, with “Jurassic Park,” “The Lost World” and “Jurassic Park 3” also set to hit the streamer the day before on Sept. 1.

In addition to a longer runtime, the special edition also includes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a short film called “Battle at Big Rock.”

The star-studded blockbuster, a sequel to 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom,” is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and follows the fragile relationship between dinosaurs and humans as they cohabitate the Earth. Two generations of the franchise’s heroes reunite in the newest film, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, whose characters work together in navigating how to live alongside globe-trotting predators.

The extended version of the film was also released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K formats earlier this week and is already a #1 bestseller on Amazon. Purchase either the theatrical or extended Blu-rays here.

In order to stream “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Sept. 2, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock for $4.99/month or sign up for the ad-free version for $9.99/month. Sign up below:

BUY NOW: $4.99/Month Buy It