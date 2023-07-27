Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Jonas Brothers are going global.

The band has announced 50 new dates to their upcoming tour, titled “The Tour,” spanning 20 countries in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, plus additional North American shows.

Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ Buy Now

The North America leg will take place mostly in arenas but will also touch down in a few key stadiums, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Yankee Stadium in New York.

The gambit for the tour is that the sibling trio will play five of their albums each night. Obviously, their releases have not all been hour-plus excursions, but it should still make for a lengthy set, even if they end up severely condensing the songs or mashing them up into medleys — assuming they’re really serious about running through all five. This format plays off of and expands the conceit of the group’s recent run in a Broadway theater, in which each night focused on a different one of those five albums (albeit with copious amounts of extra material filling out those single-album shows as well).

Among the largest of the newly announced shows, the group hits Wrigley Field Aug. 25, and the Dodger Stadium show will take place Sept. 9.

The extent to which the Jonas Brothers have experienced a comeback is evident in the fact that the two tour-opening dates that were already announced and put on sale, Aug. 12-13 at Yankee Stadium, are already marked on the itinerary as officially sold out. That’s not technically true — a look at Stubhub, Vividseats and Seatgeek — reveals that some “platinum” seats in several sections are still on sale, at $600-plus — but close enough.

The tour wraps up Oct. 14 in Miami at the Kaseya Center. Other shows along the way include stops at Boston’s TD Garden Aug. 15, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Aug. 30, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9.

The full itinerary of Jonas Brothers shows:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – NEW SHOW

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW SHOW

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – NEW SHOW

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle – NEW SHOW

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – NEW SHOW

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – NEW SHOW

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – NEW SHOW

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena – NEW SHOW

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – NEW SHOW

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena – NEW SHOW