Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia

The Jonas Brothers are going global.
The band has announced 50 new dates to their upcoming tour, titled “The Tour,” spanning 20 countries in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, plus additional North American shows.
The North America leg will take place mostly in arenas but will also touch down in a few key stadiums, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Yankee Stadium in New York.
The gambit for the tour is that the sibling trio will play five of their albums each night. Obviously, their releases have not all been hour-plus excursions, but it should still make for a lengthy set, even if they end up severely condensing the songs or mashing them up into medleys — assuming they’re really serious about running through all five. This format plays off of and expands the conceit of the group’s recent run in a Broadway theater, in which each night focused on a different one of those five albums (albeit with copious amounts of extra material filling out those single-album shows as well).
Among the largest of the newly announced shows, the group hits Wrigley Field Aug. 25, and the Dodger Stadium show will take place Sept. 9.
The extent to which the Jonas Brothers have experienced a comeback is evident in the fact that the two tour-opening dates that were already announced and put on sale, Aug. 12-13 at Yankee Stadium, are already marked on the itinerary as officially sold out. That’s not technically true — a look at Stubhub, Vividseats and Seatgeek — reveals that some “platinum” seats in several sections are still on sale, at $600-plus — but close enough.
The tour wraps up Oct. 14 in Miami at the Kaseya Center. Other shows along the way include stops at Boston’s TD Garden Aug. 15, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Aug. 30, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 9.
The full itinerary of Jonas Brothers shows:
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – NEW SHOW
Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena – NEW SHOW^
Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place – NEW SHOW^
Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center – NEW SHOW
Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre – NEW SHOW^
Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – NEW SHOW^
Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – NEW SHOW
Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – NEW SHOW
Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – NEW SHOW
Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – NEW SHOW
Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum – NEW SHOW
Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – NEW SHOW
Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena – NEW SHOW
Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum – NEW SHOW
Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle – NEW SHOW
Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena – NEW SHOW
Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle – NEW SHOW
Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion – NEW SHOW
Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – NEW SHOW
Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis – NEW SHOW
Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – NEW SHOW
Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 – NEW SHOW
Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena – NEW SHOW
Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro – NEW SHOW
Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena – NEW SHOW
Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena – NEW SHOW
Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena – NEW SHOW