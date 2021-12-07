John Mulaney Announces 33 New Dates for ‘From Scratch’ Stand-Up Tour

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

John Mulaney has added 33 new dates to his ongoing standup tour, which will kick off in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. on March 11, 2022. Fan Club Presale tickets went live this morning, starting at $51 apiece.

The former “SNL” writer, best known for his Emmy-winning 2018 stand-up special “Kid Gorgeous,” is debuting new material in the show titled “John Mulaney: From Scratch.” The tour began as a limited run in New York and Boston last summer, in what marked his first long-term return to the live stage following a months-long hiatus.

The 38 year-old comedian took a break from stand-up after checking into a Pennsylvania rehabilitation center in December, 2020. In his new material, he speaks candidly on stage about his experience with substance abuse and mental health issues. “Candid, loose, sometimes hard to watch, sometimes so funny it made the audience convulse in laughter, it was a writing session,” wrote a Vulture review. “He was doing all-new material, not attempting to work in any of the jokes he was building in outdoor shows before rehab. It was raw, both in its frankness and in the complete lack of polish that we typically associate with Mulaney’s work.”

The current tour marks Mulaney’s fourth hour-long special. After remaining mainly behind the curtain as a writer on “SNL,” he catapulted into fame with his first Netflix special “New in Town,” followed by “Comeback Kid,” and finally, “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” He’s also known for his Broadway show “The Oh, Hello Show” with long time friend Nick Kroll, who he also collaborates with on the animated series “Big Mouth.” His most recent musical comedy special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” was released on Netflix in 2019.

