John Legend’s Father’s Day Gift Guide Includes Sony Headphones and Tom Ford Cologne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

John Legend doesn’t miss a chance at building his brand. Ahead of Father’s Day, the EGOT-winning artist, who welcomed his third child with Chrissy Teigen in February, launched a gift guide filled with a wide range of presents for every type of dad.

In addition to his own brands (like his private wine label LVE Wines and newer skincare brand Loved01, which he founded in February), Legend also included some of the go-to products that keep him same amidst his hectic schedule — even the ones in which he doesn’t own stock.

From Sony’s noice-cancelling headphones that he recommends for drowning out kid-induced noise to his favorite Tom Ford cologne that he wears both day and night, here are the best gifts featured in John Legend’s father’s day gift guide this year — all of which you can buy for the dad in your life, at the touch of a button.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Cologne

Courtesy of Sephora

Legend’s cologne of choice is Tom Ford’s Black Orchid Eau De Parfum “because it smells luxurious and sophisticated day or night,” he says. “It’s a great finishing touch and the notes are unmatched including Black Orchid, Black Truffle, and Patchouli.”

Tom Ford Black Orchid Cologne $150 Buy Now

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Courtesy of Amazon

In addition to their impressive audio performance and 360-degree sound, Sony’s unrivaled noise cancellation is the main feature that draws Legend to these bestselling headphones.

“They’re the perfect escape when [dad] needs a moment to himself and a well-deserved break,” he says.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones $349.99 $279.99 Buy Now On Amazon

LVE by John Legend Rosé

Courtesy of LVE

Out of all the wines produced from Legend’s private wine label LVE, the French Rosé is his favorite sipper for summer – “a fruitful, delicate and crisp sparkling wine with notes of peach blossom, raspberry, apricot, strawberry and white nectarine,” he says.

LVE also offers a membership for a curated wine selection by Legend himself, delivered four times a year.

Audible Subscription

Courtesy of Amazon

“Audible is great for the dad that doesn’t have time to sit down and read, or likes to multitask,” Legend says. “I use Audible to listen to audiobooks and podcasts when I’m on the go or just chilling at home.”

The platform’s list of coveted titles has only grown over the past year, boasting celebrity memoirs like Viola Davis’s “Finding Me,” Prince Harry’s “Spare,” Matthew Mcconaughey’s “Greenlights” and thousands more. Plus, you can sign your dad up for a 30-day free trial to see how he likes it before committing to a monthly payment.

Audible 30-Day Free Trial Buy Now

Cravings Baking Mix Bundle

Courtesy of Cravings

A John Legend gift guide wouldn’t be complete without a product placement from his wife Chrissy Teigen. This year, he included her baking mix bundle from her company Cravings, which comes with Teigen’s signature Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix and Salted White Macadamia Cookie Mix.

“If he’s the kind of guy that made you pancakes growing up or knows his way around the kitchen, the Cravings Baking Mix Bundle is an easy way to enjoy those relaxed weekend mornings at home,” Legend says.

Cravings Baking Mix Bundle $25 Buy Now

Spotify Premium Subscription

Courtesy of Spotify

Antony Jones/Getty Images

“If he’s a music lover, Spotify is a no brainer,” Legend says. “The platform is easy to use on your computer or phone and there are endless playlists for him to choose from so he can enjoy his throwback tunes!”

Loved 01 Shaving Essentials

Courtesy of Loved 01

“If he likes to keep his skin on point, our Shave Essentials set has everything he needs to cleanse, exfoliate, shave and moisturize,” Legend says.

The comprehensive set features Loved01’s Exfoliating Cleanser (Legend’s personal favorite), Shave Cream, Face + Body Oil and Toning Mist.

Loved 01 Shaving Essentials $45 Buy Now