Jimmy Fallon and Warby Parker Reunite With Limited-Edition “Flippies” Sunglasses

Jimmy Fallon and the eyewear brand Warby Parker are back at it with a new, innovative pair of sunglasses called Flippies. The limited-edition sunglasses, which release today, are black on one side but flip all the way over to reveal a stunning azure blue (or Warby Blue).

“I was thrilled when Warby Parker told me they were able to bring my latest idea, Flippies™, to life,” Fallon said in a statement. “I mean, two pairs of sunglasses in one…what’s better than that?”

With a rectangular shape, the new pair features a slightly upturned browline, riveted end pieces and a versatile hinge construction so you can flip them over to either reveal the blue or black colorway depending on your mood. The Flippies come with non-prescription grey sun lenses that have anti-reflective coating on both sides. Plus, a custom case and lens cloth are also included with each pair to ensure your lenses stay spotless whichever way they’re facing.

The design is an update on Fallon and Warby Parker’s first partnership launch in 2019 called Spinnies which spun on one hinge. Like the Spinnies, 100% of proceeds from the Flippies will go towards Pupils Project, the brand’s program that provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to schoolchildren in the U.S.

Fallon’s partnership with Warby Parker is just the latest in a long-running string of philanthropic product launches. In 2020, the late night host released a sleepwear line with the brand Alex Mill called P’Jimmies, with 100 percent of proceeds of the line’s net donated to Feeding America, which feeds 46 million people through its food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community agencies.

Jimmy Fallon and Warby Parker’s Flippies sunglasses are available on Warby Parker’s website today for $95.

