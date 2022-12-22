This Hollywood-Loved Lip Locket Is the Definition of Luxury (And Makes an Enchanting Last Minute Gift)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Locket necklaces are imbued with a special, heirloom-like quality, which is why they remain a timeless gift that always feels a little more personal than a typical piece of a jewelry. Like a book, lockets can open up and tell a story. But for beauty lovers, it’s even better when it opens up to reveal a mini makeup product, like lipstick.

That’s what makeup artist Jillian Dempsey (the wife of Patrick Dempsey) was thinking when she created the Lip Locket Necklace with her eponymous cosmetics brand. The innovative accessory — which is part-beauty product, part-jewelry — fits different hues of a sheer Lip Tint inside the argyle-patterned locket. It’s been a Hollywood favorite since debuting in 2021, with Kristen Stewart being one of the Lip Locket’s main accidental ambassadors. Throughout 2021, Stewart was rarely seen without her “Punk Lock,” the nickname for the necklace that Dempsey had designed for the actor that year. Now, the brand has four iterations of the Lip Locket Necklace inspired by that initial design, each with a chunky chain and square pendant with an X-shaped pattern.

Of course, the best part of the Lip Locket is its functionality. The lip tint packed inside the pendant comes in four different hues that you can choose during your purchase (and refill when you hit a pan), and is packed with hydrating ingredients like shea butter and avocado oil.

The price of each necklace is steep, ranging from $485 to $945 depending on the metal and length, but they’re worth every penny. It’s the type of luxe product that feels like too much of a splurge to buy for yourself but makes for an unforgettable, unique gift any time of the year.

