Jeremy Allen White’s Hair Stylist Just Shared the Secret Behind His Lustful Curly Locks on ‘The Bear’

In FX’s buzzy series “The Bear,” Jermey Allen White stars as a culinary prodigy who chooses to take his expertise gleaned at the nation’s top restaurant in the country to a hole-in-the-wall deli to save it from bankruptcy. His portrayal as Carmy, an intense and disgruntled but overall charming chef, was immediately acclaimed for offering an authentically refreshing look at the far-from-glamorous life of the restaurant world.

There is, however, one thing that White says wasn’t necessarily realistic. During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week, the actor reveals that his glowing locks (my words, not his) would have been hidden underneath a hair net if they were operating in a real kitchen.

“I thought it looked great on the show, but it’s weird, a lot of people are calling out — and they’re not wrong — that I should have been wearing a cap,” he told Meyers. “I should have been wearing something because so much of Carmy’s hair is probably in all those sandwiches.”

A hair cap might’ve added an extra layer of authenticity but the show’s creators were smart not to hide his swoon-worthy curls. After all, White’s character became the face of a whole “sexy chef” movement following the show’s premiere last month. With his skin-tight tees, lake-blue eyes, expert handling of meat (and yes, that hair), White’s role as Carmy has propelled the “Shameless” actor into another echelon of heartthrob status.

Thankfully White’s hair stylist Jen Ortiz doesn’t believe in gate-keeping her best haircare secrets. After the star’s “Late Night” appearance, she took to Instagram to share exactly how she achieves the perfectly disheveled head of hair that we all can’t get enough of.

Check out the products she uses below:

Ortiz says she begins by spraying White’s hair with this lightweight sea salt spray to add texture and volume. Using the soft grip from the spray, she uses her fingers to make face-framing curls.

She then applies this hydrating hair oil to White’s ends for a smooth shine.

To groom up his disheveled hair, Ortiz says she adds this styling cream which provides a medium hold for her to loosely brush White’s hair strands into place with a wide-tooth comb.

