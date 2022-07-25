All of Jennifer Lopez’s Parisian Honeymoon Looks Are Available to Shop at Reformation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving. Over the weekend, the famous couple traveled to Paris for their honeymoon, a romantic getaway that gifted the world with another iconic photo of a very disheveled Affleck fast asleep and mouth wide open while in public. But the best takeaway from the paparazzi photos taken over the weekend are the adorable dresses that Lopez wore while gallivanting along the Seine River.

The best part? They’re all still available to shop online at affordable prices.

While on a family cruise on the river she donned Reformation’s prairie-style Tagliatelle Linen Dress, featuring a midi-length skirt, subtle floral patterning and a tight-fitting corset top for a flattering silhouette. She paired the Parisian-chic number with brown accessories, including suede mules, aviator sunglasses and a boxy handbag from Gucci.

While eyes are on the dress, our absolute favorite part of the outfit is her sleek cashmere sweater from Falconeri, featuring long balloon sleeves and dropped shoulders. Plus, it’s currently 36% off right now!

Getty Images GC Images

Lopez showed some more skin the following day, in a hot pink halter-neck cutout dress called the Stassie, also from Reformation. She paired the ankle-length dress with simple gold jewelry from the celebrity-loved brand Foundrae and a pink top-handle bag from Valentino.

Shop Lopez’s exact honeymoon looks (and dupes) below:

Falconeri Cardigan in Cashmere (30% Off)

Courtesy of Falconeri

Falconeri’s ultrasoft cashmere sweater is down to only $249 for a limited time and is the exact same style that Lopez donned on the Seine during her weekend getaway. The flattering silhouette features long balloon sleeves, dropped shoulders and a crewneck.

BUY NOW: $387 $249 Buy It

Reformation Tagliatelle Dress

Courtesy of Reformation

Ref’s Tagiatelle midi-dress comes in five playful hues and patterns. You can also shop more affordable dupes like this one from Mango.

BUY NOW: $248 Buy It

Reformation Stassie Dress

Courtesy of Reformation

This sleeveless midi-length dress features a sexy center-front keyhole detail and a halter neckline with adjustable tie straps. The Stassie comes in both pink and black but you can opt for this more affordable dupe at Zara here.

BUY NOW: $278 Buy It