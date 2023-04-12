Jennifer Lopez Stars in Coach Mother’s Day Campaign: ‘All We Need Is Love’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Coach has debuted a new campaign for Mother’s Day starring the mother of Hollywood herself (and Coach ambassador) Jennifer Lopez.

The campaign showcases two of the luxury brand’s most popular bags, the Rogue and Tabby, updated for the holiday in spring-friendly pastel colors and floral embellishments, featured in a series of campaign photos and videos directed by Joshua Woods.

“Every child that you meet, it’s our nurturing that helps them blossom,” Lopez says in the video, holding Coach’s bestselling Rogue 25 shoulder bag. “But at the end of the day, all we need is love.”

Lopez’s involvement in the campaign makes perfect sense, considering she’s one of the biggest stars to have incorporated the brand’s covetable Pillow Tabby handbag into her designer wardrobe after helping the brand launch the new style in 2021. Since then, she’s been pictured with the bold accessory everywhere — from the audience of “Saturday Night Live” to courtside seats at Lakers games. And as a mother of five (two of her own, and three from her husband Ben Affleck’s previous marriage to Julia Garner), she makes the perfect fit as the face for Coach’s new Mother’s Day campaign.

“It’s not the easiest thing, that balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent, be able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries and that’s really kind of the trick of motherhood,” Lopez told Variety in a statement.

Lopez is one of many bold-faced names to represent Coach as a brand ambassador. Since the brand’s dramatic rebranding in 2021, stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, Kate Moss, Noah Beck, Anna Collins and Kaia Gerber have taken on roles as models and brand ambassadors, many of whom made their debut in a disruptive fall 2021 ad campaign that introduced the world to the “new Coach.”

Whether you’re shopping for your mom or looking for a new accessory to add to your own spring wardrobe, look through the best offerings from Coach’s new Mother’s Day campaign on Coach’s website.