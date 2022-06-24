These JBL Earbuds Are Nearly $100 Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Wireless earbuds from a premium audio company like JBL is nearly impossible to come by. So if you’re in the market for new headphones — ones that work as well for a workout as they do your daily commute — then you’ll want to get your hands on these popular JBL earbuds that are currently 63% off on Amazon.

You save nearly $100 with this limited-time deal, which brings down the price of the JBL Live 300s from $150 to $55. Reviewers have noted that the affordable buds are particularly convenient for commuters, athletes and busy double-taskers who can make use of their hands-free functionality.

Although the 300s aren’t noise cancelling (like the brand’s Tune 230NC TWS), they are able to impressively block out passive external noise, at least enough to drown out distractions while on transport or in a public setting. However, what’s particularly impressive about the Live 300s for the price are their tight fit and virtual assistant access — features that usually predicate a higher price tag. A concha wing tip secures tightly in the ear while an IPX-5 rating means it can sustain “low-pressure water spray.” Although sportier users may prefer the IPX-7 rated JBL Endurance Peak II earbuds (which are also noise-cancelling).

In terms of virtual assistance, the Live 300s feature Google Assistant integration like most of their headphones. You can talk with Google Assistant by tapping and holding the left bud. Unlike the higher-tech Google Pixel Buds A-Series, these earbuds don’t enable direct voice support. But its smart features should be able to help with everything a common user will need, such as answering weather-related inquiries, reading notifications aloud and sending voice-command texts.

Below, shop JBL’s limited-time deals before they sell out:

JBL Live 300 (60% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

BUY NOW: $149.95 $54.95 Buy It

JBL Tune 230NC TWS (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon