Jane Fonda Switches Out Leg Warmers for H&M’s New Activewear Line Move

40 years ago, Jane Fonda revolutionized at-home fitness with her culture-shifting “Jane Fonda Workout” videos that were released on VHS tapes. Now she’s teamed up with H&M for the launch of their new activewear line called H&M Move.

Fonda stars alongside choreographer JaQuel Knight (known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and “Formation videos) in the brand’s movement-focused campaign imagery. In one image, Fonda is photographed in a grand plié pose, an ode to the actor and activists beginnings as a ballet dancer. Others show her mid-jump in poses that you would see in her campy aerobic routines throughout the ’80s.

The collection, which launched on H&M’s website today, includes a wide range of basic activewear pieces such as leggings, sports bras, sports shorts, muscle tees, track jackets and tote bags. The lineup has a mostly monochromatic color scheme with a few pieces in neon hues such as this Sports Anorak in seafoam green and these lavender Seamless Sports Leggings.

As Fonda wrote in her 1981 fitness tome, “An exercise outfit helps because it sets this time apart from the rest of your day and makes it matter more!”

Running Jacket

Made out of fast-drying functional fabric, this running jacket will keep you cool as you sweat. Mesh sections are woven into the sides for added ventilation with a stand-up collar that helps protect against wind.

You get seamless comfort out of these lightweight shorts, perfect for jogging in any weather thanks to its windproof fabric. An elasticized drawstring allows for an adjustable fit, doubled by bonded hems for a no-touch feel.

Monogram Print Sports Bra

This racerback sports bra features a reflective monogram design, with a stand-up collar, a narrow-cut neckline and removable inserts for medium support.

Seamless Sports Leggings

A high waist with a wide crossover waist panel make these durable leggings just as stylish as they are functional. They’re designed with a minimum number of seams for optimal comfort and made out of fast-drying fabric to keep you cool.

