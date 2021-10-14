The 24-Movie ‘James Bond’ Blu-Ray Collection is Only $77 Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve already seen “No Time to Die” and are still craving some 007 action, you’re in luck. The Complete James Bond Blu-ray Collection is currently 32% off on Amazon, meaning you can revisit the franchise’s earliest films after you get back from the theater.

The 24-movie box set usually goes for $115 but is currently marked down to $77.99. Considering the wealth of content included in the package, and the popularity of the Bond franchise in general, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

The comprehensive set includes every film except the latest installment, starting with 1962’s “Dr. No,” starring Sean Connery in the titular role for the first time ever. Connery reprised his role as Bond in the next six films, followed by David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, most recently, Daniel Craig.

The collector’s set, which boasts close to 2,000 rave reviews on Amazon, is the only one on the market to include 2015’s “Spectre,” the most recent installment before “No Time to Die.” Buy the complete package here before the limited-time deal ends.

Films Included:

“Dr. No”

“From Russia With Love”

“Goldfinger”

“Thunderball”

“You Only Live Twice”

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

“Live and Let Die”

“The Man With the Golden Gun”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“Moonraker”

“For Your Eyes Only

“Octopussy”

“A View to Kill”

“The Living Daylights”

“License to Kill”

“GoldenEye”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“The World is Not Enough”

“Die Another Day”

“Casino Royale”

“Quantum of Solace”

“Skyfall”

“Spectre”