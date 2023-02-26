Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to Watch the Anticipated UFC Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most anticipated fights of the year, between two controversial internet stars-turned-boxers, is finally here.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will exchange blows at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. The card officially starts at 2 p.m ET but the 10-round cruiserweight bout is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m PT. The PPV event is available to purchase on ESPN+ for $79.99.

Sunday’s fight is so hotly anticipated not only because of the pair’s infamous rivalry, but because it’s been years in the making. Paul and Fury were scheduled to fight twice before but Fury pulled out of the first because of an injury and was later denied a visa for their scheduled fight in the U.S.

“The build-up has been years and years in the making,” Paul told BT Sport earlier this month. “It’s almost like we’ve gotten three press tours with this fight because we’ve been trying to make it happen for so long, so there’s so much media out there, so many people want to see it. It’s country vs. country, it’s the Paul family name vs. the Fury family name.”

The two young boxers have had different paths to the ring. 23 year-old Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, had a short stint on “Love Island UK” before taking on boxing as a full-time career. He now boasts an 8-0 record but his fight against Paul on Sunday night will be the first time he takes on someone of his caliber.

Paul boasts six record wins to his name, including victories against MMA world champions Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. While the Youtuber’s early days in the ring were overshadowed by his contentious public persona, he’s since made a name for himself as a professional boxer.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury – 8 rounds

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack – 12 rounds

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez – 4 rounds,

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov – 8 rounds

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion – 8 rounds

