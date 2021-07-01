Issa Rae Teams Up With Converse for Customizable Chuck 70 Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse’s classic Chuck 70s just got a major makeover with the help of award-winning actress, producer and writer Issa Rae.

The “Insecure” star teamed up with young artist, Nick Fulcher, for Rae’s first-ever customizable collection with Converse by You, as part of the ongoing Converse All Stars Program. The collection includes different iterations of Converse’s classic sneaker, designed with different phrases that represent Rae’s perspective on life and her motivational mantras that she personally lives by. Example phrases include “Take Up More Space,” “Focused,” “Late Nights” and “Run With It.”

“It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do,” Rae said in a statement. “So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe.”

Fulcher, who has been a long-time creative collaborator with Rae since they first met through a prior partnership with Raedio, said their Haitian heritage contributed to their creative process when designing the shoe. At the core of the designs are their values of self-expression, creativity and identity as Black creatives.

“Collaborating with Issa felt natural,” Fulcher said of the design process. “To have the opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for.”

Customers can customize each pair to their liking on the Converse By You landing page, where they can choose from a shoe style — such as high-top, low-top, platform or kids — in addition to a variety of colors. Issa Rae By You is available for purchase on Converse.com starting July 1.

