Ahead of New ‘Indiana Jones’ Film, Get This Special-Edition 4K Box Set for $49

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Buzz is building for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth and final movie in the Indiana Jones franchise. The Harrison Ford-starring film hits theaters June 30, with tickets now available to pre-book online.

While there’s no word yet as to when “Dial of Destiny” will hit streaming services online, there is some good news: you can catch up on the first four Indiana Jones movies right now thanks to a new box set deal on Amazon.

The Blu-ray box set gets you the Indiana Jones films fully remastered in 4K Ultra HD quality. Even better: the box set is 45% off right now, on sale for just $49.99 (regularly $91+).

Amazon

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection $90.99 $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The box set includes “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” on Blu-ray. The films are digitally remastered from the original theatrical prints in 4K Dolby Vision quality, with Dolby Atmos sound — the same audio standard used in theaters around the world.

In addition to full movies, the Blu-ray set includes hours of bonus content, like behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews with the cast and crew, storyboards, and exclusive photo galleries from the making of each film. Your purchase also comes with digital downloads of all four Indiana Jones films, allowing you to stream them in digital UHD quality.

All four discs are housed in a special box, and the set also includes an exclusive fold-out poster that highlights the original promotional artwork for each film. It’s a perfect Father’s Day gift or gift idea for movie buffs.

Originally released in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 2021, the Indiana Jones box set is back in stock as “Dial of Destiny” hits theaters. Get the special-edition box set — with the films in 4K quality for the first time — for just $49.99 now on Amazon.com. (Prefer a DVD version? Get the complete Indiana Jones collection on DVD for just $20 here).

You can also stream all the Indiana Jones films online right now through Disney+ (sign up here). Disney+ subscribers can stream “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” as well as the TV series “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.”