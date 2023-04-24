Ice Spice, PinkPantheress Star in New Skims Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Only a few months have passed since Ice Spice and PinkPantheress locked in their first top 10 single with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” and now the two rising stars front a new Skims campaign, alongside singers Nessa Barret and Raye.

“I’m excited to launch this next generation of Skims shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and Raye are super talented women and truly reflect our Skims community.”

Courtesy of Skims

The campaign is composed of minimalistic earth-toned imagery, featuring each of the artist’s modeling the brand’s newest assortment of shapewear such as the Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Catsuit, Seamless Sculpt Bandeau and Seamless Sculpt Shorts — all available to shop on the Skims website starting Apr. 27.

However, the highlight of the campaign is a 30-second video directed by artist and photographer Vanessa Beecroft. “This is kind of making me want to wear clothes I haven’t tried before,” Raye says in the video. “Everything feels snug. I feel good, beautiful and very comfortable.”

Ice Spice closes the video, donning the High Neck Thong Bodysuit, hands on hips: “Everybody is wearing Skims.”

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are the latest celebrities that Skims has tapped to star in their buzzy campaign ads, an aspect of the company’s effort to to align with significant pop culture moments. In March, Sza stripped down for a Skims campaign while the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign cast Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó, the real-life best friends who endeared themselves to audiences as Mia and Lucia on the hit HBO show “The White Lotus.” Before that, bold-faced celebrities such as Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Cassie, Indya Moore, Becky G and Chelsea Handler starred in a bra campaign centered around women’s journeys towards self-love and acceptance.

Shop the newest shapewear assortment on the Skims website starting Apr. 27:

Skims Buy Now