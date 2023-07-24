Where to Buy the ‘I Am Kenough’ Hoodie From ‘Barbie’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In “Barbie,” Margot Robbie’s titular plastic doll ventures from Barbie Land to the real world to fix a gap in the space-time continuum that has caused her to have flat feet, intrusive thoughts of death and, even worse, cellulite. But while Barbie roller skates her way to the truth, Ryan Gosling’s Ken is experiencing an arguably even more spiritual journey, in which he learns of a utopian way of life called the patriarchy, in which Kens rule the world — or, at least, are respected enough to be asked what time it is.

But Ken’s most critical moment of realization comes in his final scene, after crying on Barbie’s shoulder and coming to terms with the fact that, actually, it is enough to dedicate one’s life to “beaching.” He is “Kenough.”

Luckily, for those of us who were moved by Ken’s character evolution, Mattel is selling the same tie-dye sweatshirt featured in the film. The fleece pullover is currently available for pre-order on Mattel’s website, which is also offering an “I Am Kenough” tie-dye tee, a tie-dye cap and a mug.

“Barbie” has been a massive hit at the box office after its opening weekend, generating the year’s best debut with $162 million. The huge success was, in part, thanks to “Barbenheimer,” the social media phenomenon that paired “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s polar-opposite drama “Oppenheimer,” a dark, three-hour film about the creation of the atomic bomb.

If you don’t want to wait, though (the items don’t ship until Sept. 29), there are plenty of more affordable dupes on sites such as Etsy that can ship immediately. Check out the best “I am Kenough” merch below:

