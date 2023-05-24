Hulu Drops Price to $2 per Month for Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Hulu is back with another annual deal for National Streaming Day — this time offering its ad-supported streaming plan for just $2 per month for three months.

Starting last week, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu with ads package for $2/month for three months. That’s a 75% discount off the regular $7.99/month price for the U.S.-only service. The offer is set to run through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 27 at this link.

Hulu’s new deal is timed for National Streaming Day, the May 20 holiday that Roku created to mark the introduction of its first streaming player in 2008. Hulu has regularly staged special deals as part of its subscriber-acquisition strategy, most recently reprising its Black Friday offer of 99 cents/month for one year in November.

The launch of Hulu’s latest special deal comes after the service this month premiered highly anticipated original docs such as “Bama Rush” and “The Secrets of Hillsong.” On May 25, it’s set to launch Season 3 of “The Kardashians,” which after a 20-season run on E! moved to Hulu in 2022 with a revamped version of its ultra-popular reality series.

Hulu’s library of TV shows also includes “This Is Us,” “Family Guy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Snowfall” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” along with original series like “The Girl From Plainville” starring Elle Fanning and “Candy” with Jessica Biel. In addition, Hulu recently inked a deal with Live Nation to be the official livestreaming home for music festivals Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits in 2022 and 2023.

